23-year-old girl kills lover

A 23-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her lover to death at Taifa, a suburb of Accra.

Akua Oparebea, a mother of two, according to reports, used a kitchen knife to stab Imoro Okai, 36, in the stomach after which she fled to her hometown in the Eastern Region to seek refuge.

Luck eluded her when the police apprehended her with the assistance of some of her relatives at Suhum.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE , Chief Superintendent Edward Kumi-Farkye, Accra Regional Crime Officer, said the incident occurred on Sunday, September 4, 2016 at about 9pm.

Imoro Okai and Akua Oparebea lived in a kiosk at Taifa before the incident occurred. At about 9pm when Imoro returned from work, he realised that his lover was not at home and called her via her mobile phone to enquire about her whereabouts.

Oparebea allegedly told Imoro that she went to Amasaman in the Ga West municipality to inspect a plot of land they had bought.

This explanation, according to the police, did not go down well with Imoro and when Oparebea finally arrived, an argument ensued between the two which later resulted in a fight.

Akua Oparebea, out of annoyance, reportedly rushed to the kiosk, picked the kitchen knife and stabbed her lover in the process.

The victim immediately fell on the ground and bled profusely.

Sensing danger, Akua Oparebea was said to have taken her two children, a few of their belongings and left for her hometown, Suhum.

Patrick Oparebea, elder brother of Oparebea who lived close to the lovers, on hearing the news rushed to the kiosk and took the victim to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment but Imoro was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was deposited at the hospital awaiting autopsy.

A report was made yesterday, leading to the arrest of Akua Oparebea at Suhum.

Meanwhile, she has provisionally been charged for murder and will be sent to court for prosecution after investigation.