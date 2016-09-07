Putting Safety First At Shell

Accra, 7TH September, 2016 – Vivo Energy Ghana, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded products and services in Ghana, and the reigning CIMG Petroleum Company of the Year, has organised a fire drill at its Shell service station in Sakasaka in the Northern region.

The main objective of this exercise was to test staff readiness and effectiveness in responding to emergencies that may result in injuries, asset damage and fire outbreak within the service station. The exercise also sought to test the response time and equipment deployment of the Tamale National Fire Service (TNFS) in response to a distress call.

In under six minutes, the fire service was able to reach the site and deploy firefighting compounds to quench the simulated fire.

Speaking after the drill, the Health, Safety, Security and the Environment (HSSE) Implementer of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mrs. Esi Defor praised the team for their quick response.

“HSSE is of primary importance to Vivo Energy Ghana, so we took these measures to ensure that site staff would be adequately prepared in the event of emergencies. It is very encouraging to witness such a swift response from the team, but it is equally important that we endeavour to report all potential incidents to prevent them from happening in the first place,” said Mrs Defor.

After the drill, a debriefing was done by both the Vivo Energy Ghana HSSE team and the head of the TNFS, Mr. Aiden Badong. This included the need for staff to ensure a safe work place at the service station by engaging with customers to make sure they don’t talk on phone while fuelling, smoke on site, keep their engines on, among others.