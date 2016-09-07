No Judge For Bukom Banku

There was no judge at the Accra Central District Magistrate Court yesterday to hear the assault case filed against popular boxer, Briamah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku.

The reason was that the substantive judge scheduled to hear the case is among some five magistrates recently promoted to the circuit court.

Yesterday Bukom Banku, his counsel Jerry Avenorgbor and the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Robert Gyanfi as well as Martha Nelson, the complainant in the case, were in court but the case could not be heard.

The lawyer as a result, suggested September 12, 2016 for the hearing to begin.



Banku Missing

Interestingly, something seems to crop up anytime the case is due for hearing.

On Monday the case was again not heard because state prosecutors claimed they could not find Bukom Banku.

The police had claimed that they had not been able to serve the accused person the criminal summons to appear before the court.

The boxer, who has gained notoriety for misconduct in public, has always received political protection from the powers-that-be, having openly identified himself as an activist of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), making him untouchable.



Charges

The boxer-turned-musician is reported to have slapped Martha, a hairdresser who lives at Chorkor in Accra twice on August 11 before punching her on the right ribs.

The accused is expected to also answer a charge of causing damage to a Nokia mobile phone valued at GH¢40 belonging to Martha.

Bukom Banku, who allegedly slapped and punched the lady for refusing to kiss him, has also been charged for assault.

In the assault case, the avowed supporter of the John Dramani Mahama 2016 presidential bid, is reported to have at James Town in Accra, slapped and punched Martha.



Woman Beater?

This is not the first time Bukom Banku has been reported for allegedly assaulting women.

In March this year, the Accra Regional Police Command arrested him for assaulting three ladies after one of them had reportedly rejected his request for sex.

He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of GH¢5,000 with two sureties.

In January last year, Bukom Banku was again arrested for allegedly inflicting physical harm on some persons after a disagreement at the Kpashimo procession at Gbese, also in Accra.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

