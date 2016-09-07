President John Dramani Mahama has said he is saddened Parliament was recalled recently to investigate issues surrounding the $100,000 ford vehicle he received from a Burkina contractor.

According to him, the process was a complete waste of taxpayers' money because the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) was already investigating the matter.

The Speaker of Parliament Doe Adjaho, last week threw out a motion filed by the minority in Parliament seeking for a special parliamentary committee to probe the matter.

The minority have since then accused Speaker of being disingenuous.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday, President Mahama explained that the recall of the 275-legislative House was unnecessary.

“As seasoned members of Parliament, they should know that it was untenable. Anytime we call back parliament we had to pay them T&T to come to Parliament, we had to pay them T&T to go back home, while Parliament is in session all the materials that they need and everything, have to be provided; so I think it was a frivolous waste of tax payers' money. I'm not angry, I'm sad. Its petty politicking. It was absolutely unnecessary,” he said.

We've reached advance levels in the investigation

Head of Public Relations and Communications at CHRAJ, Akosua Edu told Citi News that their probe into the matter has reached advanced levels and will soon come out with recommendations.

I'm ready for CHRAJ verdict

Meanwhile, President Mahama has said he is ready for any outcome of CHRAJ's probe.

“A complaint was made against me by two individuals to CHRAJ and CHRAJ wrote to me and detailed various issues that they wanted answered and together with my lawyers answered those questions. They've been conducting their investigations, they've interviewed several people, and they have visited the transport section of the Flagstaff House. And so once those investigations are ongoing, I've submitted myself to it and I submit myself to any verdict that CHRAJ will come out with…I'm confident I did no wrong,” he added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

