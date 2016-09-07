All ye creatures,see her walk and your eyes will rotate 360 degrees anticlockwise,

the mention of her name,makes my heart jumps and sings halleluia like a new saviour Jesus is born.

Oh who is she, that when she walks ,everyone bows down to salute her Godly made?

O my beauty ! like a drop of water in a dry desert .

Sing with me and I will dance

Drink with me and I will doze off in your love,but give me a kiss and I will sleep till father Christmas comes.

WHAT is BEAUTY ?

The faceless she that I see in my dreams ,that makes me laugh in tears ,that makes me tremble in fear .

O ye spirit of my MAKOMA ,

See her face at night and you will need no light to brighten your way as "Twinkle" little stars in the sky.

let her sing and the sweet lily will dance to the melodious rhyming of her voice.

WHAT is BEAUTY?

Take a gaze and see her walk in beauty

She eats in beauty

She dances in beauty

She sings with beauty

And she drinks in beauty

Oh sweet flower,

I smell your beautiful nectar when you walk pass

I can not even say a Hi without going behind bars

I saw that angel falling in my dream as I sing melodies and dance with the cherobins and the seraphine till my voice went down ,

WHAT is BEAUTY?

That the look of her face makes me cry in laughter ,

The hearing of her voice restores my strength ,

When you are gone ,all generations will praise your beauty ,

I think far ,I think madness when your name is mentioned.

My heart miss a double beat and jingles ring and tickle in my ears .

Tell me to bow down at your beauty and I will make the ground my sleeping place

what am I saying?

Beauty?

Why did "NAAWMINE" made you different?

I have never dreamt of you but I woke up in a daydream of your beauty

Am left with no option ,

No choice ,

No direction,

but to say,

Beauty is that which makes my heart beats and and gives me joy

who is she that comes as the morning raising ?

BEAUTY! BEAUTY!! BEAUTY!

Written by Darius kondi.

(Young poet ) &

A Student of the university of professional studies ,Accra.

