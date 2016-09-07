NDC Government Poised To Bring More Development To Nzema - Kofi Buah

The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle,Mr. Emmanuel Armah-ofi Buah says the NDC government will continue to revive the development of Nzema land which stagnated after the overthrow of Dr.Kwame Nkrumah.

He noted that Nzema has witnessed an unprecedented development under the NDC government and makes it imperative for the people to vote massively for the party in the December 7 general elections.

Mr. Buah told a teeming crowd of NDC party faithfuls and sympathizers during the inauguration of the Ellembelle campaign task force which coincided with the Western Regional campaign task force at Awiebo.

He said President John Dramani Mahama is from the Nkrumaist tradition whose father served in the Nkrumah`s government and it therefore behooves him to continue with the good works of Dr. Nkrumah by providing true leadership to the people.

Mr. Buah who doubles as the Minister for Petroleum, told the crowd that he will establish a food bank from 2017 to feed people in the area after the mobile clinic and elder care projects which have benefited the people.

The MP said it is only the NDC government that Nzemas have served fully to bring development to the area adding that `any time the NDC government is in power,Nzema witnesses massive development`.

The Western Regional Minister,Mr. Paul Evans Aidoo charged party executives to increase the seats in the Region to about 22 out of 26 for a landslide victory.

The Minister for Transport and MP for Aflao,Mr. Fifii Kwetey said NDC is a new party for Dr. Kwame Nkrumah since most of the leaders are loyalists of the CPP.

He said ` any time the western Region votes massively for the NDC,the party wins the elections and asked the Region to make the area another world bank of the part`.

General Secretary of the NDC,Mr.Johnson Asiedu Nketiah charged branch executives to work harder to increase their votes in the 2012 elections and win at the polling station level.

Earlier,His Excellency,Vice-Pesident Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur Bekoe inaugurated a-15-member Western Regional campaign task force with Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as Coordinator and asked them to explain government`s achievements in the green book to the people and ensure that the election is conducted in an atmosphere of peace.

He however,warned Ghanaians to stop the skirt and blouse line of voting and vote for President John Dramani Mahama and NDC Parliamentary candidates.