General News | 7 September 2016 10:33 CET

Liberia: MFWA, CEMESP Holds Media Seminar on ECOWAS Protocols

By MFWA

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and its national partner in Liberia, Centre for Media Studies and Peace Building (CEMESP), will hold a One-Day Media Seminar on ECOWAS and its protocols for 25 influential journalists and editors in Liberia.

The seminar seeks to enhance the knowledge of participants on ECOWAS and its protocols that mandate member states to be accountable to citizens. It also seeks to enhance the skills of the journalists and editors to effectively report on the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance. The seminar is expected to result in the setting up of a Network of ECOWAS journalists in Liberia.

The one-day media seminar forms part of activities under the MFWA project “Promoting Citizens’ Awareness on ECOWAS Protocols and Frameworks on Good Governance and Economic Redistribution.” The project is being implemented in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Burkina Faso with funding support from Ibis-Oxfam in Ghana under their Democratic Governance (DEGOWA) programme in West Africa.

He who uses his time well is rich and intelligent
By: Edward Opoku
