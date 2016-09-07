Today's front pages: Wednesday September 7, 2016

530,000 DEAD ON REGISTER; ONLY 64, 274 NAMES REMOVED

Out of the estimated 600,000 dead people whose names remain on the voter’s register, only 64, 274 were removed during the exhibition of the voters’register that started on July 18 and ended on August 7, 2016.

GHANA GAS TO BUILD $500 MILLION GAS PIPELINE

Government has approved the construction of a 24-inch-diametre 200-kilometre Onshore Pipeline estimated to cost about $500 million from Aboadze in the Western Region to Tema in the Greater Accra Region to help evacuate larger volumes of gas in the near future.

POLICE ARREST FUGITIVE ROBBERY GANG LEADER

The Ashanti Region Police Command has arrested a notorious armed robber who is said to be behind the recent robbery incidents in the region.

MILLIONAIRE ROBBER NABBED WITH FLASY CARS, CASH

The Ashanti Region Police have arrested suspected robber believed to be the most dangerous in the city of Kumasi, the region’s capital.

TOR LEVY TO LAST 10 MORE YEARS

Consumers of petroleum products will have to stomach the burden of paying the TOR Debt Recovery Levy for at least another 10 years as debt owed by the country’s sole oil refinery reaches its peak, Kwame Awuah-Darko, MD of TOR has said

FEARS OF ELECTION YEAR SPENDING SPLURGE TROUBLE SPENDING

Investors’ worries over spending bill this year has heightened amid uncertainty over the IMF three-year budgetary support deal with the country, reports have suggested.

EC EXHIBITS RE-REGISTRED NHIS VOTERS ON FRIDAY

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the EC will on Friday September 9, 2016 commence the exhibition of the newly registered persons whose names were deleted from the electoral roll for using the NHIS cards as proof of identity.

PEACE COUNCIL EXPOSES MARTEY

National Peace Council has clarified that composition of its governing board has no political consideration contrary to claims made by outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev Prof Emmanuel Martey.

