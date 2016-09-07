Ghana's achievement in power sector second only to SA - Mahama

Some 80 per cent of Ghanaians across the country have access to power, President John Mahama has said.

The feat puts Ghana's power generation second only to South Africa in sub-saharan Africa, he added.

Even though the country endured some four years of power paralysis which saw 24 hours off, 12 hours on load management system at some point, the president said the power sector remains one of the five key areas his government chalked the greatest success.

He was speaking on Metro TV's news analysis program, Good Evening Ghana, Tuesday.

"We have done quite well in power generation. Now that our power generation has stabilised it means that all those we have connected to the system will get more power," the president said.

The president mentioned the water sector, education, health care as the areas major strides have been made by his government.

In the water sector, the president said access to water had increased from 58% in the 2008 to 76% in 2015, a quantum leap he said was worth noting.

On education the president said there has been massive infrastructure development across all levels of education in the country. According to him, his government has worked to eliminate over 1,670 schools under trees in the country at the basic level whilst providing 123 SHS Community schools which are in different stages of completion.

The president vehemently dismissed assertions that the 2016 WASSCE exams was one of the worst results recorded in the country.

"That is misinformation. I believe the media should go beyond the propaganda that we politicians do. As soon as the results came out some people talked about abysmal performance, and things. We have been improving from the last three years," he said.

Only 24% per cent of WASSCE students passed this year's exams, a figure the president admitted was low but better than the last two years.

Ghana had the worst WASSCE results in 2007 (10.5% pass rate) and recorded the best results in 2011 and 2012 academic years with over 30% pass rate especially in 2012.

The 2011, 2012 students were part of those who went through the four year SHS policy introduced in 2007.

In the health sector the president said his government has devoted a chunk of the country's resources by investing in the provision of polyclinics, and constructing hospitals in each district.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah