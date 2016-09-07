President John Dramani Mahama has said Ghana currently needs a leader who can unify the country saying such traits are deficient in flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to Mahama, Nana Addo has in recent times demonstrated that he cannot unify his party; hence cannot be trusted with political power to govern the entire nation.

The NPP has been battling with internal wrangling that has led to the suspension of its National Chairman , General Secretary and Second Vice Chair, Paul Afoko, Kwabena Agyepong and Sammy Crabbe respectively.

Speaking on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, President Mahama said Akufo-Addo's track record has been a divisive one.

“I'm campaigning and I'm saying that we need at this stage of Ghana's history somebody who can bring the country together and my opponent's track record does not fit that role because in his own party, he is not able to bring his people together. Today it is the truth, people can't criticize Akufo-Addo in NPP, if you criticize him, they will suspend you or sack you or his attack dogs will set on you. Ask people in NPP, they are quite, they can see the bus is going to crash but if they say it they will attack them. So they are waiting for the bus to crash, and when it crashes I said they will take the bus send it to Kokompe repair it and put it back on the road for 2021.”

Accept criticism

He further urged the NPP flagbearer to accept criticism in good faith.

“He should learn to accept criticism, I do, people insult me, vilify me, I don't utter a word. And so when I say you cannot unify your party so you cannot unify Ghana and I think that the kind of president Ghana needs at this stage in our history is one who can bring us together. So you must prove a track record that you can bring us together,” he added.

Division in NPP

Nana Addo has been accused mainly by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of supervising division in his party.

They claimed that persons who disagree with the flagbearer are sidelined; a situation that has deepened the woes of the party ahead of the December general elections.

I won't accept 'divisive people' in NPP –Nana Addo

Meanwhile, Nana Akufo Addo has rejected claims that there are individuals within the party he is uncomfortable working with.

Nana Addo insisted that; he can work with anybody but will not tolerate people who sabotage the party's progress towards victory in the 2016 elections.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonoline.com/Ghana

