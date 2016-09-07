Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Business & Finance | 7 September 2016

Old Mutual, Ghana Home Loans partner to boost life insurance

Old Mutual Ghana, a major player in the financial and insurance industry in Ghana has unveiled a strategic partnership with Ghana Home Loans (GHL), a leading home loans provider in Ghana.

The partnership is geared towards providing Old Mutual’s life insurance products and services to customers of GHL.

Current and future customers of GHL can sign up for any of Old Mutual’s retail products: Funeral/ Transition Plan, Special Investment Plan (Retirement), Child Educator Plan and Travel Insurance from any GHL branch across the country.

Mr. Chris Kapanga, Group Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual Ghana, indicated that the partnership is in line with Old Mutual’s plans of making its products and services accessible to as many Ghanaians as possible.

He emphasized the partnership is founded on and strengthened by the fact that, both institutions share similar corporate values; placing the customer at the center of all operations and commitment to distributing products that create positive futures for their cherished customers.

Mr. Dominic Adu
Mr. Dominic Adu, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Home Loans also added that Ghana Home Loans is committed to providing products and services that create value for their customers.

The partnership with Old Mutual Ghana will ensure that optimum value is created for GHL customers by providing them with a one-stop-shop for their needs.



Members

