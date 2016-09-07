HR Star Awards launched by IHRMP Ghana

The Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners, Ghana (IHRMP), has launched its maiden HR Star Awards at the HR Centre, Nyaniba Estates, Osu, Accra on Tuesday, 6th September, 2016.

Launching the Ghana HR Star Awards, the President of the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners, John Wilson said, the managers of Human Capital cannot be left out if organizations want to develop and sustain a winning culture to succeed in these competitive markets.

“The question is who should champion this and in what form? Hence, the Launch of the Ghana HR Star Awards by IHRMP, just like the other Professional Bodies have done,” he said.

“The HR Star Awards will celebrate excellence in HR and recognize organizations and individuals who are currently pushing the boundaries of people strategy in Ghana”, the President of IHRMP added.

Explaining the Awards categories, the Chairman of the Awards Committee, Dr. Edward Kwapong, who doubles as the Vice-President of the Institute said, the awards will come in 14 categories and will cover both the private and public sector, adding up to 28 awardees.

- Overall Outstanding Employer of the year (Private and Public)

- Overall Best HR Oriented organization

- Best organization in Employee Learning & Development

- Best organization in Industrial/Employee Relations

- Best organization in Employee Rewards Management

- Best organization in Employee Performance Management

- Best organization in Recruitment & Selection

- Best HR Practitioner of the year

- Most Successful Change Management Programme

- Best Talent Management Strategy

- Most Innovative Use of Technology

- Best Use of Corporate Social Responsibility in HR

- Best Workplace Diversity Strategy

- Most People-Focused CEO

The awards scheme shall be advertised to request for nominations from organizations and individuals across the country.

The nomination form will be uploaded onto the Awards website.

The Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 25, 2017.

The launch was attended by HR Practitioners, Sponsors and the Media.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN