Fire Service launches 'Dumgya' to quell rising outbreaks

The Ghana National Fire Service has launched a fire prevention and management campaign aimed at quelling rising of cases of fire outbreaks across the country.

The ‘Dumgya’ project will intensify fire prevention education in all ten regions of the country, and especially fire outbreak hotspots.

The campaign will use targeted communication to reach the public.

The Service hopes to reduce loss of lives and property at homes and institutions that have characterised infernos.

Chief Fire Officer, DCFO Kwame Kwarteng, said at the launch of the ‘Dumgya’ campaign Tuesday that the initiative has been necessitated by alarming rate of domestic fires especially between 2011 and 2015.

“Out of 24,500 fires recorded nationwide, 10,051 representing 41% were domestic. Domestic fires within the period killed 188 with 267 injuries recorded. GH¢ 59, 460,346 were recorded as losses,” he said the launch of the campaign that took place at the Coconut Groove Hotel in Accra.

The service identified increase in the use of gas operated appliances, non adherence to fire safety practices, lack of early warning devices and inadequate fire-fighting equipment at homes among others as the causes of the fires recorded domestically.

Fatal fire outbreaks across the country have become a major problem.

The Kantamanto, Agbogbloshie and Makola markets in Accra and the Kejetia Market in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital, have recorded countless fire outbreaks.

The fires in these markets were caused by accidental and careless handling of gas cookers, electricity and naked fires, according to the Ghana National Fire Service.

Also, a domestic fire outbreak in Tema Newtown last month killed two children.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | Latiff Idrisu