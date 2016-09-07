Morocco On High Alert With Maximum Counter Terrorism Measures...As It Prepares To Host COP22

As Morocco gets busy preparing to host the 22nd session of the UN Climate Change Conference COP22 this year, the Interior Ministry of the country has sent a strong signal indicating that it is on a high alert over likely terrorist threats.

Bab Ighli in Marrakech, is the venue for the UN Climate Change Conference COP22, which is slated for 7th-18th November, 2016.

As a result of this, the Interior Ministry, says it has put in place maximum counter terrorism measures to pave way for smooth coordination and hosting of this landmark event.

"Though this is not the first time Morocco is hosting the event, the Interior Ministry is very much concerned about security and safety and we would do everything possible to protect heads of states and all delegates," the Deputy Interior Minister of Morocco, Charki Draiss has assured.

Mr. Charki Draiss also observed that the Sahel Region has witnessed a lot of security breaches as a result of the activities of ISIS and their other counterparts.

He was addressing a representative sample of the African media in Rabat on Tuesday.

55 African journalists are currently in Morocco participating in the ongoing African Press Trip in Morocco, which was organised by the COP22 Steering Committee.

The aim of the trip is to help journalists better assess the issues linked to the fight against climate change and COP22 in Marrakech.

Mr. Charki Draiss further hinted that Morocco has adopted the 'Anticipatory Approach' in dealing with the threats of Terrorism. This approach he, identified, has been extremely helpful as efforts are made every minute to counter any likely threats.

"Morocco is sufficiently on top of security issues since there is nothing like Zero risk and we must meet all security challenges with the cooperation of other African states, UN Security Council including Moroccan authorities. I can assure you that COP22 will be well organized," the minister said.

He further disclosed that all rooms, conference facilities, specific locations on the agenda at the conference will all be ready by the month of October.

The minister further added that there will be maximum cooperation with African member states in particular at COP22 because Moroccans are Africans and have developed different standpoints of African affairs.





