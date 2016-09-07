Kumchacha Delivers Counselor Lutterodt From Evil Spirit

Hell nearly broke loose in the studios of an Accra-based radio station when the founder and leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Nicholas Osei popularly known as ‘Kumchacha’ finally squared up with the all-popular Counselor Luterrodt.

Dressed in his usual black suit with shoes to match, the popular Prophet upon meeting the radio counselor decided to deliver Counselor Lutterodt of ‘demons’ inhabiting him which according to him are the cause of the ‘bad advise he has been offering on radio’ and several other platforms.

Kumchacha while speaking on Adom FM's Morning Show, 'Dwaso Nsem' on Friday, 22nd July, 2016 said the now famous Counselor has an agenda which would destabilize many relationships.

“Lutterodt has an al Qaeda, Taliban and Osama Bin Laden spirit through which he is on a mission to collapse the marriages and relationships of many people…I will deliver him of that evil spirit when I meet him one on one…,” he said.

Counselor Lutterodt is widely known for making controversial statements during his radio talks.

Famous among his controversial statements is a call on women not to marry men who cannot take care of them. He added that it is an offence to marry a man who lives in a single room.

“Never allow a poor man to marry you. A poor man's marriage will kill you early. And when you die you will go to hell,” he said during one of his numerous counseling sessions.

The controversial counselor further called on women living with their partners in single rooms to quit the relationship immediately claiming their partners are not ready to take care of them.

“Lutterodt needs deliverance, he spews negative thoughts and lots of garbage…when I meet him one on one, I would deliver him massively…he is possessed and has a spirit which destroys man,” he said at the time.

And the opportunty to ‘deliver’ the counselor of the demons came when the two met on Accra-based Okay FM.

An attempt by Kumchacha to deliver Counselor Lutterodt nearly resulted into a fight between the two as the latter did not take kindly to the actions of the former.

“Stop it, I am losing it,” Couselor Lutterodt warned Kumchacha several times after the Prophet has recited several scriptures and made two unsuccessful attempts to lay his hand on the head of an angry Counselor Lutterodt.

You need to click on the video to watch more of the enounter between the two men of God:

