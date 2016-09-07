President John Mahama has described as a “frivolous waste of taxpayers money” a failed motion by the minority to have a bipartisan committee set up to investigate a Ford gate saga he was involved in.

He says he did nothing wrong by receiving the Ford Expedition but was “sad” to see the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) engaged in “petty politicking” to taint him.

The NPP MPs, he says defeated their cause when they put out conflicting reasons for the motion.

President Mahama made these remarks during an interview on an Accra-based TV station, Metro TV Tuesday.

A motion for Parliament to set up a parallel committee to investigate an issue in which the President received a Ford Expedition vehicle from a Burkinabe contractor was shot down by Mr Adjaho.

The issue came to public attention following Joy News’ Manasseh Awuni Azure’s investigation in which the President Mahama received the $100,000 vehicle from the Burkinbe Djibril Oumarou Kanazoe.

The contractor is the President’s friend went on to receive three government contracts but he rejected the last one after the news broke out. He constructed the $650,000 Ghana Embassy wall in Burkina Faso and the Dodo-Pepeso section of the Eastern Corridor Road Project.

Anti-graft groups slammed the President accusing him of engaging in conflict of interest. This triggered three petitions which were sent to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Citing reasons for the rejection of the motion, Mr Adjaho says Parliament cannot undertake parallel investigation in a matter before CHRAJ. He believes upholding the motion would amount to duplication of responsibilities hence his decision to reject it.

He directed the Clerk of Parliament to return the motion to the author which was the Minority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.

Even though the NPP MPs described the Speakers decision as unfortunate they failed to point their next action.

Reacting to the issue, Mr Mahama says what the minority did was a waste of the country’s resources. An emergency summon requires transportation allowance to be given to the MPs among other incentives, he said.

“If it was a motion to impeach me then that would have been a totally different matter but I am not angry I am sad,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brako-Powers | Email: [email protected]