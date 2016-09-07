Barely a month after he remitted the jail terms of a journalist and two radio panelists of an Accra based Montie FM, President John Mahama has explained what led to his decision.

He says he considered the petition handed him by lawyers of the convicted trio seeking a presidential pardon and the admission by the three men that they erred before remitting the remaining three months of their custodial sentences.

“The three showed remorse for what they did. I don’t know who benefits when they remain in prison,” he said.

The President made these comments during an interview on an Accra-based TV station, Metro TV.

President Mahama on August 22 took the nation by surprise when he activated his powers captured in Article 72 of the 1992 Constitution.

The three men a presenter Salifu Maase popularly known as Mugabe, two panelists Alistair Nelson and Godwin Ako Gunn were convicted by the Supreme Court for scandalizing the court.

The two panelists spurred on by Mr Maase threatened to murder justices of the court over an electoral roll case which was before them. The court summoned them and slammed a four months jail terms and a penalty of GHS10,000 each.

Later agitated supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) undertook a campaign to solicit signatures for the President to activate Article 72 which enables him to grant pardon to persons serving jail terms on grounds of mercy.

The petition was sent to the President and subsequently forwarded to the Council of State resulting in the decision.

Opinions on the President’s decision were divided with some hailing Mr Mahama as a compassionate person while others believe otherswise.

Former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Sam Okudzeto, described the President’s action as a terrible one. He believes it will be fatal blow to him.

But defending his decision, President Mahama says he did not err in taking the decision.

He says he consulted thoroughly with the Council of State which he says is made up of eminent Ghanaians.

According to him, even at the time of the conviction the “general consensus was that four month was harsh for them.”

He explained Article 72 in the Constitution was placed there so that in the event of a harsh conviction there must be some extenuating measures.

His decision, he believes was in the interest of Ghanaians, adding, he did not remit the three remaining months because they are NDC members.

