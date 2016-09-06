Journalist coronated Nkosuohene of Lower Axim

By Lydia Asamoah, GNA

Axim (W/R), Sept. 6, GNA - Nana Osei Nkwantabisa, a 32 year old Journalist, has been coronated as the Nkosuohene (development chief) of the Lower Axim Traditional Council in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

Known in private life as Mr Evans Osei Baffour, the newly installed Nkosuohene, also a Communication Analyst, was coronated together with three other chiefs on Monday at a ceremony supervised by Awulea Attibrukusu III, the Paramount Chief of Lower Axim Traditional Area and Vice President of the National House of Chiefs.

The other chiefs were Nana Kofi Bentil, the Chief Fisherman, Nana Afful, the Mbrantiehene (youth leader) all of Lower Axim Traditional Council as well as the Nana Ngroma Raale, Nkosuohemaa (development queen) of Brewire, in the Upper Axim Traditional Area together with Nana Nkwantabisa swore the oath of allegiance to Awulea Attibrukusu III.

The colourful event was attended by chiefs and elders from both the Upper and Lower Axim Traditional Councils where the Nkosuohene, Nana Nkwantabisa was carried in a palanquin and taken through the principal streets of Axim amidst musical displays.

Awulea Attibruku congratulated the newly coronated chiefs and urged them to remain focused in the discharge of their duties.

He advised them to ensure that their operations reflect the desires of the people and consult the appropriate quarters for counsel on decisions that involves the people of Axim.

Nana Osei Owusu Banahene, the Asanteman Nkosuohene, who graced the occasion and doubles as the father of the new Nkosuohene, advised the chiefs to be diligent in their respective duties and always heed to the advice of their overlords.

He tasked them to ensure that their loyalty was always directed to their overlord and the people that they were serving.

Nana Nkwantabisa expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of Axim for the confidence and honour reposed in him.

"I am indeed grateful for the honour and pledge my continuous commitment towards the developmental needs of the people," he said.

He called on all to support him to achieve his development agenda in the area of health, education, and youth empowerment, while assuring the people of his continuous commitment to bring more developmental projects to help improve Axim and its environs.

The occasion was also used to launch an appeal for funds towards the construction of a fence wall for the Axim Government Hospital by the Nkosuohene.

The event was graced by high personalities from the clergy and political parties including Mr Isaac Osei, the Member of Parliament for Subin

Nana Nkwantabisa is the grandson of the Late Mr Emmanuel K. Osei, also known as Nana Osei Nkwantabisa, the Asanteman Nkosuohene of Sepe Timpomu of Kumasi.

