Odebrecht's anti-corruption programme rated good by Transparency International

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - A report by the Transparency International, shows the Odebrecht Group, climbed 47 positions in the best practice ranking for divulging information among the 100 largest companies in emerging markets.

The 'Transparency in corporate reporting: assessing emerging market multinationals' research studied practices for disclosing information by 100 of the largest multinationals headquartered in 15 different emerging countries operating in more than 185 countries around the world.

A statement issued by Mr David Anim, the Communications and Image, Odebrecht and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday said the report evaluates practices for disclosing information based on three dimensions: anti-corruption programmes, organisational structure and divulging financial information by country.

It said Odebrecht climbed 47 positions in the general ranking, compared with the last report in 2013 - rising from 97th to the 50th position.

It noted that in relation to anti-corruption programmes in particular, Odebrecht rose from 0 per cent to a 77 per cent assessment, arriving at the 22nd place among the 100 companies evaluated.

It said this evolution was recognised by Transparency International as one of the factors, which led to a better score by private as opposed to public companies in the anti-corruption programme evaluation.

'Unlike the 2013 results in this item (anti-corruption programmes), the private companies evaluated in this study obtained a better average score than state companies.

'The improved result could principally be attributed to two companies, Mabe and Odebrecht, which have disclosed their anti-corruption programmes to the public for the first time', indicated the report.

Odebrecht confirmed that it continued to improve its compliance system, confident that those changes would be reflected in Transparency International's future assessments.

According to Danilo Trinchao Rios, in Charge of People, Planning and Finance at the Ghana Office of Odebrecht Engineering & Construction International.

'It gives us great satisfaction that the Odebrecht Group climbed 47 positions in the best practice ranking for divulging information, according to the Transparency International, rising from 97th in 2013 to 50th position.

'Our anti-corruption programme in emerging markets across the world, especially in Ghana, has been lauded by many. We are committed to promoting good corporate governance practices always.'

Odebrecht Engineering & Construction International is a global Brazilian organisation with over 70 years' experience, present in five continents and expertise in diversified business in Engineering & Construction, Industry and development of Infrastructure Projects.

Odebrecht's global operations have helped promote basic education and professional qualification for the job market, engender productive initiatives that generate job and income opportunities, improve the communities' quality of life and sustainable territorial development.

In addition, Odebrecht promotes dialogue, cooperation and commitment designed to increase the value chain's contribution toward sustainable development, strengthening of social inclusion and the promotion of human and cultural diversity.

Through strategic technology and knowledge transfer, Odebrecht, contributes to the development of the capacity and expertise of the human resource of economies where the company operates.

In Ghana, Odebrecht is responsible for the construction of Lot five and six of the Eastern Corridor Road project.

GNA