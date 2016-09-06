Man remanded for having anal sex with four- year old

Accra Sept. 6, GNA - A 18 year- old vulganiser has been hauled to an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly having anal sex with a four- year old girl at Adenta.

Kwasi Larweh charged with defilement pleaded not guilty.

He has been remanded into lawful custody to reappear on September 20 before the court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Akwerley Qauison.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Grace Bandoh said the complainant is a craft man residing at Adenta, WASS area. The victim is Kindergarten pupil.

Accused is based at Adenta New site.

The prosecutor said on August 27, at about 5:30 pm the victim mother sent her to buy charcoal from one Awonye within the vicinity.

On her way, prosecution said accused person met the victim and offered her toffee and lured her to school toilet facility and had anal sex with.

Chief Inspector Bandoh said a passer-by saw the accused person in the act and raised the alarm.

Larweh however took to his heels but he was arrested and escorted to the Police where a complaint was lodged.

A medical form was to the victim for medical attention. The Police is however yet to receive the medical report.

GNA