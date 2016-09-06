MP advocates for 'teachers' community' to improve education

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Apirede-Akuapem (E/R), Sept. 6, GNA - Mr Dan Botwe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere, has advocated for a teachers' community to be provided in every village to promote the values of education.

He said the communities would enable teachers to reside in decent accommodation, ensure discipline among school children, provide teachers with a conducive environment to teach and learn and promote the values which would impact positively on the people.

This innovation, according to Mr Botwe, was feasible and sustainable and recalled that years ago his father as a teacher/catechist of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), enjoyed a similar facility that helped in shaping the lives of children as well as the development of the community.

Mr Botwe was speaking at Apirede in the Akuapem North District when he inaugurated four unit one-bedroom flat for teachers at Apirede, Awukugua and Dawu in his constituency.

The cost of the bungalow, which would accommodate four teachers and their family, is Gh È¼ 320,000.00 and built from his share of the Common Fund and the Getfund.

He said the presence of teachers in communities was no doubt a critical aspect of improving education and pledged to ensure that every town in the constituency got at least four unit teachers bungalow to create the teachers' community.

The MP commended the PCG for providing land for the projects as well as the chiefs and the entire community for their support and communal labour in ensuring the completion of the projects in six months.

He expressed the hope that the community would continue to support the teachers who would be allocated the bungalows to improve upon their welfare as well as partner them to give quality education to their wards.

Earlier, the MP broke ground for the construction of a one million cedi multipurpose Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Center at Amanfrom near Adukrom.

The facility, when completed, would be the ICT hub to serve over 50 basic schools in the catchment area.

A representative of the District Director of Education, Mr Tony Kwafo, commended the MP for his innovation and called for the institution of extra classes for all final year students in the area to improve upon the Basic Education Certificate Examination results.

