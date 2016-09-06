Police to submit docket on Donkorkrom Bullion Van robbery case

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - Prosecution in the case of the two Police officers involved in the robbery of a bullion van belonging to the GCB bank Limited at Mame Krobo in the Eastern Region says investigations are at advanced stage.

They expressed the hope that they would submit the docket to the Attorney General in two weeks' time.

The alleged attack by the officers, General Corporal Solomon Elvis Mensah and General Lance Corporal Daniel Kissi Abrokwa, led to the death of Daniel K Sarpong, the driver of the bullion van.

The other accomplice in the dock was Hafisu Mohammed aka Danjuma a mechanic.

The two officers are being held on the charge of attempted robbery, conspiracy and Murder.

Mohammed is charged with conspiracy. The accused persons pleas have been reserved, but they have no legal representation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abraham Annor, the Prosecutor told a Magistrate Court in Accra that post mortem had been conducted on Aseidu and the Police are working on the ballistic report.

DSP Annor however informed the court that General Constable Mensah is on admission at the Police hospital as such could not make it to court.

The court presided over by Mr Stephen Owusu after enquiring from the accused persons how they were faring adjourned the matter to September 20 pending the conclusion of investigations and onward transmission of the docket to the Attorney General for advice.

Prosecution said the Police officers were stationed at Donkorkrom.

According to prosecution the officers hatched a plan of robbing the Bullion and on August 16, the Police officers who were duty at GN Bank and GCB decided to rob the bullion van of the amount it was carrying.

The officers therefore discussed the robbery with Mohammed who is a friend to the two and also a taxi driver.

The officers therefore armed themselves with AK 47 Rifles and laid ambush at a spot between Tease and Mame Krobo at about 10:30 am.

Mohammed drove his taxi with registration number 1860-09 towards Ekye Amanfrom to monitor the arrival the bullion van.

Prosecution said 20 minutes later the bullion van arrived and Mohammed signalled the Police officers who then opened fire killing the driver of the van.

DSP Annor said a Police officer on board the van got injured but he managed to return fire compelling the two Policemen to take cover in the bush.

The Police officers then called Mohammed who picked them with his car in their bid to escape.

The Police Command at Donkorkrom got wind of the robbery incident and they mobilised men who arrested the three accused persons on board the cab.

Prosecution said two AK 47 rifles, 23 rounds of am munitions, a cutlass, two metal bars were retrieved from the taxi.

The deceased body has been deposited at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital awaiting autopsy.

DSP Annor said three other occupants of the bullion van however escaped unhurt and the Policeman on guard was treated discharged at the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital. GNA