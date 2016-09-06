Bukom Banku turns up in court

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - Braimah Kamoko, aka Bukom Banku, a boxer and a musician who is being held on the charges assault and causing unlawful damage has appeared in court.

Bukom Banku is alleged to have demanded a kiss from a hairdresser in her shop but she declined.

In the company of his lawyer, Mr Jerry Avernogbor, the boxer turned up in court very early in the morning.

The case was, however, not heard because no judge has been assigned to the case as the substantive had been promoted to the Circuit court.

Bukom Banku's lawyer therefore prayed for a date and the matter was adjourned to September 12.

The boxer was hauled to court, following the complainant Madam Martha Nelson's resistance, boxer demanded for a kiss and she declined.

This led to her being slapped twice and punched her in the rib by the accused person.

Bukom Banku allegedly took the complainant's Nokia mobile phone valued at GHâ‚µ 40.00 and smashed it saying the phone was inferior and that he would buy her a Galaxy phone.

The complainant in tears reported the matter to the Police at James Town and Bukom Banku was arrested.

The boxer had earlier on been reported in two separate incidents to have assaulted one Michael Abbey and other persons at a procession in Accra last year.

GNA