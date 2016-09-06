IHRMP launches Ghana HR Star Awards 2016

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - The Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (IHRMP) Ghana, on Tuesday launched the Ghana HR Star Awards 2016 in Accra.

The HR Star Awards, which aims at celebrating excellence in Human Resource (HR) annually, would also recognise organisations and individuals who are pushing the boundaries of people strategy in Ghana.

The awards, which would come in 14 categories and cover both the private and public sector, adding up to 28 awardees is slated for the first quarter in 2017.

Entries for the awards, which is opened to all HR practitioners would cover overall outstanding employer of the year; private and public, overall best HR oriented organisation, best organisation in employee learning and development, best organisation in industrial and employee relations, best organisation in employee rewards management and best organisation in employee performance management.

Others are best organisation in recruitment and selection, best HR practitioner of the year, most successful change management programme, best talent management strategy, most innovative use of technology, best use of corporate social responsibility in HR, best work place diversity strategy and most people-focus CEO.

Dr Edward Kwapong, the Vice President of IHRMP and Chairman of the Awards committee, who disclosed this to the media at a press launch, said a seven-member committee would carry out the initial assessment and final selection of award winners would be honored with plagues and citations.

Dr Kwapong noted that the awards scheme shall be advertised to request for nominations from organisations across the country adding: 'The nomination form will be placed on a website to be downloaded from the events website.'

Mr John Wilson, the President of the IHRMP, said people constitute every organization's greatest asset and HR management is the most critical factor for organisational success.

'While the pivotal and strategic role of the HR management function in corporate survival and growth is recognised globally, not too many organisations in Ghana give HR that much recognition.

'And as part of the effort to enhance recognition of the HR function in Ghana, our institute has chosen to champion this course by initiating the HR Star Awards,' he said.

Mr Wilson said Ghana HR Star Awards 2016 would provide a network learning platform from other HR professionals about the strategies that would raise the profile of the profession.

'It is therefore expected that we take leadership role in recognizing outstanding performance of both members and non-members to promote best practices in HR across the country,' he said

Mr Ebenezer Agbettor, the Executive Director of the IHRMP, said by honoring HR professionals and organisations throughout the country that play an important role in companies of all sizes, the event would highlight the value that an HR professional brings to accomplishing the strategic objectives and bottom line results of an organisation.

'Our Institution is championing this award in view of its strategic position as anonymous national registered professional body and the leading institute for HR training development in Ghana.

He called on stakeholders to make the total commitment to the event worthwhile.

IHRMP is dedicated to the advancement of the practice of HR management in the country with more than 1000 members who work in private companies, ministries, departments and agencies, as well as non-governmental organisations.

