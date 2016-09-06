WAHEB to resume public health examination

By Caroline Pomeyie, GNA

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - The West African Health Examinations Board (WAHEB) Ghana Chapter, would start conducting examination and awarding certificates to environmental health officers and public health nurses next year.

The organisation has faced challenges including lack of funds, poor record of finances, and poor legal recognition, which led to the secession of the Ghana chapter formerly known as Ghana Health Examinations Board.

Addressing a conference in Accra, on Monday, Mr Isaac Newton Dzahene, the Acting Secretary and Registrar of WAHEB said as a result of the challenges, Ghana was not represented in WAHEB meetings.

Mr Dzahene said: 'WAHEB will work on solving the problems it faced in the past years, and revive its operations in 2017.'

He explained that WAHEB certificate awarded to public health nurses and environmental health officers 'is internationally recognised and allows health practitioners who acquire it to work in any other West African country'.

Mr Lawrence Odartey Lawson, the Head of Allied Health, Health Training Institution Secretariat, said the intake for environmental health course is dwindling and called for the rebranding of the schools.

Dr Ado H. Bello, the Executive Chairman of WAHEB, Nigeria said the headquarters of the organisation did not receive a formal letter of secession from Ghana and therefore it still considers the country as an active member and thus making preparations for the for the next exams.

He added: 'Public health education institutes should be upgraded and rebranded to make the course attractive to students. In Nigeria, one can acquire an HND in public health, top up to get a degree and even acquire a masters in a European country.'

He urged WAHEB Ghana, to resume its operation in order for the local public health students to enjoy the benefits of the WAHEB certificate.

Dr Bello said the examination and certification would be expanded to cover other nationals.

WAHEB is limited to Anglophone countries in West Africa.

