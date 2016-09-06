West Blue partners GTBank to collect IDF fees

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - West Blue Consulting has adopted Guaranty Trust Bank's robust payment and collection channels to provide payments for Import Declaration Forms (IDF) from clearing agents and importers.

The channels are GTPay, GTCollect and GTBank's USSD mobile banking service short code *737#.

The partnership with Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited is aimed at offering clearing agents and importers additional convenient channels for the payment of fees for IDFs.

WestBlue Consulting is an IT consulting and technology firm contracted by the Government to implement the National Single Window Platform.

For online payments, clearing agents and importers have the convenient option of paying for their IDFs by visiting Ghana's Trading Hub Portal www.ghanastradinghub.gov.gh and identify the payment icon.

They can, thereafter, use their MasterCard or Visa debit card issued by any bank to make the payment.

Alternatively, those opting to pay offline can visit any GTBank branch nationwide and request to make an IDF payment at the teller point via the bank's reliable GTCollect platform.

More conveniently, IDF payments could also be made via GTBank's USSD mobile banking service by dialing the short code *737#, selecting the Pay IDF option and following the simple payment steps thereafter.

In all the instances, the customer would be required to provide depositor's name, contact number, National Single Window account/wallet to which payment should be made and the amount to be deposited.

After payment has been processed, the customer would receive a transaction receipt with a unique reference number which they can use to confirm payment and complete transaction on Ghana's Trading Hub Portal

The Government, in 2011, introduced an electronic Import Declaration Form to streamline import management processes and facilitate the speedy clearance of goods through customs while improving record keeping.

The National Single Window concept is designed as a single entry point that allows traders, trade and regulatory agencies and other stakeholders to lodge standardised information and documents to fulfill all import, export and transit-related regulatory requirements.

The Chief Executive Officer of WestBlue Consulting, Ms Valentina Mintah, said the decision to adopt GTBank's multiple channels was borne out of a desire to provide the most convenient and reliable payments and collections platform to enable importers to pay for their IDFs.

'GTBank, like WestBlue, is a force to reckon with when it comes to technology and innovations. The bank has carved a niche for itself as having the most trusted and convenient channels when it comes to electronic banking, thereby, making it an easy choice for us since their channels are exactly what we need to make collections for IDFs.'

The GTPay channel offered by GTBank is a secure, efficient and cost-effective means of making payments to and collecting payments by all service providers or online shops.

Mr Lekan Sanusi, the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited, said: 'It is a pleasure to have WestBlue Consulting aboard our platforms.'

'GTBank believes in the application of technology to create convenience for our customers and non-customers, hence our relentless work in birthing channels that offer ease and convenience to partners and customers,' he said.

Mr Sanusi said: 'We know WestBlue is a strong institution when it comes to IT and delivering innovative solutions. And so for them to adopt our platforms is a further endorsement of GTBank's superiority in ebanking.'

GTBank has also partnered several other institutions in the country to offer alternative convenient payments and collections for their customers.

These institutions include Databank, Wakanow.Com, Med-View Airlines, British Airways/Iberia, Hull Blyth, American Airlines and Dana Air.

GNA