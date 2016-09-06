Arrested notorious robber in Kumasi was an informant- ASP Mohammed

The most wanted armed robber in the Ashanti Regional capital who was arrested Tuesday, was an informant, Police spokesperson has said.

ASP Mohammed Tanko told Joy News Jalo Jani Jnr had been helping the police in fighting the activities of armed robbers but later became one.

Jalo Jani was arrested in Akatsi by the Ashanti Regional anti-robbery police force together with the Akatsi police Tuesday.

"We have been looking for Jalo for a very long time because he has masterminded a lot of robberies in the region, killing people and maiming others.

"It became important that we publish his photographs through media, social media and police communication, he stated.

Explaining how the police got in touch with the most wanted person, ASP Tanko said "Jalo initially got in touch with the police some years back. He came as an informant who was assisting police with investigations into criminal cases like robbery.

"Later on we suspected that he had joined the robbers. So we decided to look for him and he proved elusive."

Amongst many of his deadly activities, Jalo Jnr is said to have masterminded the attack in Dichembuorso in the Ashanti Region and killed a police constable named only as Essel.

He was described by the police as the most wanted robber in the region.

Jalo's arrest

Some seven members of Jalo's gang had been picked up early on including, Michael Agyemang, Ibrahim Abass, Kweku Sarpong, Philip Obeng and one Tonga. The suspects gave Jalo's name as the ring leader who had relocated to Akatsi.

One of the suspects, Jalo Snr, who is believed to supply the gang with weapons, especially AK 47 was also arrested.

According to ASP Tanko the two Jalos are believed to be fulanis, with the senior one said to be a wealthy man with about 300 cattle.

ASP Tanko said the gang is a deadly one notorious for their indiscriminate shooting of passengers on major roads before robbing them.

They will be sent to court tomorrow with the hope of putting them on remand whilst investigations continue.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah