Bosch sight Ghana as potential production hub

BOSCH Ghana has sighted Ghana as a potential destination for establishing a production hub in west Africa. The company which deals in the supply of technology and services officially set up its office in Accra last year.

Speaking to JOYBUSINESS, the West African Regional Director for Bosch, Benjamin Ofori, said plans are far advanced in conducting a feasibility study across the West African sub-region.

He was speaking at the company’s dealer and end user conference at the Best Western Hotel in Accra.

The event was an initiative by the company to strengthen its presence in Ghana by offering a platform for interaction with dealers and end users of Bosch products.

During the event, Mr Ofori emphasized the importance of training for the use of power tools so as to increase efficiency in output as well as ensure that artisans and tool owners maximize the use of their tools and ensure it lasts longer.

As part of driving such training, Mr Ofori revealed that the company had initiated the AFRIKA KOMMT program as well as some scholarship programs geared towards empowering the youth to become Africa business leaders.

The maiden interactive conference had an array of events which included presentations, training sessions, and an exhibition segment during which information on Bosch products and service portfolios on mainly the power tools were shared with participants.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Sheila Tamakloe | Joy Business