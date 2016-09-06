The National Peace Council has rejected claims that its activities are dictated by politicians.

Chairman of the Council, Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante, says the selection of members and the appointment of the Chairperson are all done solely by selected “religious bodies and other institutions.”

“There can be no political interference in respect of the nomination and appointment of the Chairman of the Council. There is no way anybody can influence the Catholic Bishops Conference, the Christian Council, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, and Practitioners of African Traditional Religion etc,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]