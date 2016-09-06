Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Politics | 6 September 2016 20:06 CET

Peace Council is free from political interference – Rev Asante

By MyJoyOnline

The National Peace Council has rejected claims that its activities are dictated by politicians.

Chairman of the Council, Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante, says the selection of members and the appointment of the Chairperson are all done solely by selected “religious bodies and other institutions.”

“There can be no political interference in respect of the nomination and appointment of the Chairman of the Council. There is no way anybody can influence the Catholic Bishops Conference, the Christian Council, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, and Practitioners of African Traditional Religion etc,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]

Politics

When the crack is in the centre, welding cannot help.
By: Adwoa Ayamba
