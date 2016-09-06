One of the judges implicated in the judicial corruption scandal, Justice Paul Utter Dery, has said he will sue the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Affail Money, and other GJA executives if they do not respond to his petition.

Paul Dery petitioned the GJA last week to have the Journalist of the Year award conferred on investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, withdrawn, as he argued it promoted ‘ unethical journalism ‘ because Anas used ignominious methods in his investigations that uncovered corruption in Ghana’s Judiciary.

In a Citi News interview, lawyer for Paul Dery, Nii Kpakpo Addo, revealed that, Paul Dery’s legal team has since“delivered a copy each of the petition to the President, the Vice president, the treasurer and the PRO. We have served all of them copies.”

“If between now and the end of September, we don't hear from them; then it means that in the first week of October, we will proceed to file against each and every national executive member. They have to give us a response. My client has given them the opportunity to come clear as to whether it was the decision of an individual because something has been done in the name of the association,” Mr. Kpako Addo added.

He explained that, the executives are also being given time to clarify their stance on the awarding of Anas, because “the [GJA] President has given the impression that, the decision was the decision of the executives. After he had said that, sections of the executives have come out to say that decision was a unilateral decision.”

Mr. Kpakpo Addo thus said they will be waiting for a response so the legal team is “clear as to who we are supposed to proceed against, we are giving them [the executives] the opportunity to either associate themselves with the award or dissociate themselves with the award.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana