The Progressive People’s Party’s (PPP) presidential campaign, dubbed 'Don’t Waste Your Vote On Those Who Have Disappointed You', returns to the Central Region, the home region of the flagbearer, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom from September 10 to 15th.

Dr. Nduom will be telling the people of the region to vote for him and PPP's parliamentary candidates since he has done a lot for them, and not because he is from the region.

The governing party’s presidential nominee, President John Dramani, is currently in the Central Regional for a campaign tour expected to end this Friday.

A statement signed by the party's Director of Communications, Paa Kow Ackon, said Dr. Nduom will point to factories, jobs created, schools, libraries, community centers and scholarships with vivid, physical, visible examples of his private contribution to the development of the region.

Sept.10: Komenda

Sept.11: Elmina

Sept. 12: Cape Coast North

Sept. 13: Effutu; Mfantseman; Asebu; Cape Coast South

Sept. 14: Assin North, Twifo Ati Morkwa, Heman Lower Denkyira

Sept. 15: Apam, Kasoa

Dr. Nduom will meet chiefs, religious and community leaders and the general public to make a strong case for them to vote for PPP on December 7th.

He will introduce parliamentary candidates of the party at each stop.

While Dr. Nduom is in the Central Region, a different team led by the Vice Presidential Candidate Brigitte Dzogbenuku; will be in the Western Region.

Another team led by the PPP National Chairman will be in the Brong Ahafo region.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana