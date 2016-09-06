The People's National Congress (PNC), has resolved to invest in its polling agents to help monitor proceedings at the various voting centres on Election Day.

“As we prepare for the 7th December polls, the People's National Convention would put more efforts and attention on our polling agents; to ensure we get the right results deserving of us,” National Treasurer of PNC, Akane Adams said in a statement.

He explained that, the move will help boost the party's chances in the 29,000 polling stations in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

“These men and women shall be well trained accordingly to ensure that our party is fairly represented and protected at each polling station,” he added.

“We have come to realize the bitter truth; elections are indeed won at the polling stations and not in the offices of the Electoral Commission; and it has become very difficult for the Electoral Commission if not impossible, to overturn declared electoral results from a polling station. The best remedy however, is to have committed, dedicated, sound minds, discipline and intelligent party agents and representatives at the polling station in every elections. So much work is required and desired at the polling stations during elections, and it requires well committed and sound minded persons to be in charge of computation of electoral figures, filling and reporting correct electoral results, filling electoral challenge forms and proper supervision of conducts of other political party's agents at the polling station to ensure accuracy.”

Winning an election is like winning a lottery in every parts of the world; it's as unpredictable as the future of a newly born baby. However, truth be told, elections in recent times have become either a do and die affair or a break or loose venture due to the infiltration of some bad nuts, hot headed and selfish persons in the business of politics which have craved deeply in our body world of politics and making it very difficult to identify the remaining good ones in our political enterprise. Haven said that, politics still remain the biggest enterprise worth partaking if well practiced, and the interest of the masses made the priority of the politician and governments of nations as a collective responsibility.

The People's National Convention (PNC) is ever ready and committed of making a great impact ahead of the 2016 December elections. A lot more work, strategies and efforts have been put in place already over the period and we are very resolute things would work in our favor ahead of the December polls. However, unlike others, we would refrain from predicting our performance ahead of the December polls since that would be similar to predicting the outcome of a lottery exercise.

Our resolution would not remain just an empty promise but a promise worth fulfilling and we assure our party folks to have trust and confidence in the current crop of leadership to deliver in our collective interest despite our few setbacks as we move into the December polls. We must create and develop the culture of a good working relationship amongst ourselves with the spirit to succeed ahead of the 7th December elections. Our collective efforts as a party would yield greater fruits and we hope to get the chance to help build our country Ghana. Together we shall work and together we shall succeed.

SIGNED:

AKANE ADAMS, PNC NATIONAL TREASURER.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

