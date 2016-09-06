Businesses want refund of Terminal Handling charges

Some businesses and Freight forwarders operating at the Tema and Takoradi Port have disclosed to JOYBUSINESS that they will go for a refund of monies paid to shipping lines as new Terminal Handling Charges.

This is because some shipping lines have begun implementation of the new Terminal Handling Charges even after the Minister of Transport, Fiifi Kwetey has called for the suspension of the charges.

Government had earlier ordered shipping lines to withdraw the Terminal Handling Charges introduced at the country's ports in August this year to allow for further investigations and consultations into the policy.

This follows recent agitations by key business associations against the charges which according to them were being illegally collected by the implementing shipping lines.

The Minister meanwhile advised that Terminal Handling Charges may be introduced as part of the freight payable by the shipper at the origin in accordance with the appropriate INCOTERMS.

However, spokesperson for the key business associations, Adobea Asiamah Aboagye, explaining the Association's position in an interview with JOYBUSINESS on the Marketplace says the charges were illegal.

According to Madam Aboagye, the charge cannot be justified because paying such a fee here in Ghana will mean a charge duplication since it’s already paid for from the country of origin.

“The THC is alien to the port operations in Ghana; there hasn’t been any fee as Terminal Handling Charge although it exists in other parts of the world” she noted.

She added that any shipping line that is not ready to comply with the directive of the Minister shouldn’t be permitted to do business in Ghana.

Below is the statement

SUSPENSION OF TERMINAL HANDLING CHARGES IN GHANA

Following the impasse between shipping lines and shippers on the introduction of new terminal handling charges, the Ministry on August 10, 2016 directed a suspension of the said charges pending an investigation into the matter.

The Ministry after perusing a report on the matter from the Ghana Maritime Authority hereby wish to note as follows:

There are a number of cost elements, including stevedoring cost and pilotage that culminate in the freight price that is quoted by shipping lines. The trade in Ghana has always had an all-in freight (which includes stevedoring and pilotage costs) paid by shippers. No new service has been introduced by the shipping companies at the ports in Ghana to warrant a new charge such as the THC Shipping companies are at liberty to increase their freight rates in accordance with increased operational costs.

In light of the above, I wish to direct that Terminal Handling Charges cannot be introduced at the ports in Ghana as a local charge. Terminal Handling Charges may be introduced as part of the freight payable by the shipper at the origin in accordance with the appropriate INCOTERMS.

Therefore, all shipping lines should abide by this directive to enhance harmony in the shipping industry in Ghana.

I count on the cooperation of all stakeholders.

Thank you.

HON. FIFI F. KWETEY (MP)

MINISTER

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Ebenezer K Sabutey |Joy Business