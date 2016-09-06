Moree: Owning a canoe more valuable than car

Perhaps it could be best described as the fisherman’s biggest companion; the canoe or fishing boat. Owning a canoe in coastal towns is a big a deal and could cost you a fortune.

Averagely, getting a canoe, an outboard motor, and fishing net could also cost one more than GHC100,000.

Owning a good canoe is not as easy. As a matter of fact, it can be a mountainous task according to the fisher folks at Moree in the Central Region.

A normal canoe can cost between GHC12,000 and GHC40,000 depending on its size with the bigger ones able to take about 35 people.

Kofi Atta has been building canoes for more than a decade and together with his colleagues, they are able to produce between 10-15 canoes in 8 weeks.

And as Mr Atta explains to Joy News, building canoes is a big business along the coast.

“We sell some for GHC40,000 and GHC50,000. Even this small one you see costs GHC12,000,” he said pointing to a canoe being polished.

And for the Chief Fisherman of Moree, a canoe is worth more than a car these days.

“If you have fishing property including the crew, it will cost about GHC150,000…If you are poor, you can’t own a canoe,” he said.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Felix Akoyam