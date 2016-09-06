President John Mahama is promising a one house, one meter policy for the people of Abura Constituency in the Central Region if he is retained in power.

According to the president, he has already procured 1,500 meters in fulfillment of the policy.

The president made the promise on his second day of his Central Region tour which has seen him visit the Abura and Kotokuraba markets to interact with market women and other prospective voters.

The one meter, one house policy by president Mahama for the people of Abura, comes at a time when the New Patriotic Party flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo has been bastardized for promising a one village, one dam, and one district, one factory policies.

Speaking in the twi dialect to the enchanted supporters, the president said the issue of electricity remains a major headache for the people of Abura.

He said a lot of the houses have no meter, promising that the 1500 meters will be distributed to each and every house in his next term.

The president also took the opportunity to introduce the Cape Coast North Parliamentary aspirant Kobby Acheampong to the electorate, encouraging them to vote him as the president and Acheampong as the MP.

The president stated that he has built the foundation for the country’s development and must be given the opportunity to complete what he has started.

He said even though it is the electorate who would vote, it is God who would ultimately install a king.

