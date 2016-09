Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in Libreville, on August 27, 2016. By Marco Longari (AFP)

Libreville (AFP) - European observers in Gabon said Tuesday they were certain there had been an "anomaly" in the disputed vote count that handed incumbent Ali Bongo victory by a wafer-thin margin.

"An analysis of the number of non-voters as well as blank and disqualified votes reveals a clear anomaly in the final results in Haut-Ogooue" province, Bongo's fiefdom, the observers said in a statement.