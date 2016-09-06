The National Peace Council has clarified that composition of its governing board has no political consideration contrary to claims made by outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev. Professor Emmanuel Martey.

Rev. Martey had accused the Deputy Minister of Interior, Jamel Agalga, of attempting to lobby him to take up the chairmanship position of the council which he declined.

Addressing the Press in Accra on Tuesday, Chair of the Council, Pro.f Emmanuel Asante, noted that the constitutional Act that established the council does not make it subject to political interference.

“Under normal circumstances, we would not react to an issue that does not directly involve the National Peace Council. The Governing council of the National Peace Council however considers the said statement to be very unfortunate given that it does not only undermine the Act that established the Council; but it also questions the integrity and independence of the Council collectively and its eminent members individually.”

“Unlike the impression created by the statement, members of the Council are not appointed by a ruling government to promote partisan interest,” he added.

The clarification comes a day after the Ministry debunked by Rev. Martey’s claims there had been attempts to convince him to chair the council.

Below is what Rev. Martey said:

“I don't want any political appointment that is the reason why I rejected the Peace Council appointment. I heard some people also saying that sack him from the Peace Council. I've never been a member and I will never ever be a member…Christian Council nominated me to be on that council, I know if I go there something will happen but that thing I don't know.”

“So I told God about it. I don't do anything without first consulting my friend the Holy Spirit. Few days to the inauguration of the Peace Council, I had a missed call; I didn't know the person so I didn't call back. So the person sent a text message, it was the Deputy Minister of Interior, [James] Agalga. So immediately something said call so I called back. He was then at the house so he came out.”

“First I said, yes this is the Rev. Prof. Martey, moderator of the Presbyterian church of Ghana, but you know something, the Holy Spirit blinded his mind so he didn't even hear that it was the Presby moderator who was talking to him. The Holy Spirit wanted him to tell me what he has for me, to help me decide whether or not to be a member of the Peace Council. He said he had a meeting with the Minister of Interior and they both agreed that I become the chairman of the Peace Council.” “…Before the inauguration of the thing itself, before members will meet for the first time, he said if you know some people give us their names so we talk to them on your behalf.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana

