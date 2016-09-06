Airtel hosts STEM club members

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - Airtel Ghana, has hosted 100 pupils and teachers from schools within the Ablekuma Circuit at its Data Centre as part of an educational tour for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Club members.

The pupils were given a guided tour of the back-end operations of the Smartphone Network with a clear demonstration of how calls are originated and terminated among others.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Richard Ahiagble, the Head of Corporate Communications and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the tour forms part of efforts by the company to whip up the interest of the club members in the area of STEM by giving them hands-on experiences in these fields.

'A mobile phone is one of the most common device we use in our daily lives, even among young people. As the Smartphone Network, we are proud to have the opportunity to explain the mechanism and technology behind making and receiving a phone call, sending and receiving txt messages as well as accessing information on the Internet.

'We have shared insights into how these devices work and the technology that goes into them. Their bright faces throughout the tour and insightful questions were very inspiring, I must say.' Director of Networks and IT at Airtel Ghana, Mr Maruf Lawal remarked.

He added: 'We believe that a solid background in science, technology, engineering and mathematics will not only launch these pupils into great careers in the future, but will also give them the right orientation to become problem solvers for this country and the continent as a whole'.

Prior to the visit, the club members toured the factory of Seven-Up Beverages Company's (SBC) to learn how STEM is used in making some of their favourite soft drinks.

More than 100 pupils and teachers from three schools within the Ablekuma Circuit signed up in June this year to join STEM Clubs set up by Airtel Ghana under the company's Evolve with STEM initiative.

The company, which is renowned for its contribution to education in Ghana, is currently carrying out a campaign on social media dubbed STEM Champions campaign.

The platform is promoting people and organisations that are using STEM to solve local problems as living proof of what STEM education could do to leapfrog development on the continent.

The Evolve with STEM initiative has impacted some 2,000 young minds since its inception in December 2015.

Airtel Ghana has received a number of awards in CSR including Best CSR Company for Education at the Ghana CSR Excellence Awards 2015.

GNA