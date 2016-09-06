Ghanaians urged to embrace hand washing with soap

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - Dr Julius Dadebo, the Ga East District Director of Health Services, has called on Ghanaians to take hand washing with soap seriously to avoid contracting transmissible diseases.

He said diseases such as diarrhea, cholera and other respiratory infections which were responsible for greater percentage of child deaths could be reduced if hand washing with soap was practiced.

Dr Dadebo was speaking at the opening of the Third Annual Back To School Pediatric Fair of The Community Hospital at Ashongman Estates in Accra.

He said hand washing with soap was important because the hand often acted as vectors that carried disease-causing germs from an individual to another either through direct contact or via surfaces.

He called on parents and teachers to ensure that the hand washing with soap habit was sustained among children.

Dr Dadebo also advised pregnant women to always use the treated mosquito nets in order not to contract malaria.

He said the District Health Directorate was putting up a 100 capacity hospital to save the community from travelling long distances to access healthcare.

Dr Dadebo urged parents to educate their children on personal hygiene which, he said, would go a long way to improve upon their health.

Mr Kwasi Acquah, the Chief Executive Officer of The Community Hospital Group, said it was the policy of the hospital to assist the community in which it operated.

He said the fair, instituted three years ago, also formed part of the hospital's corporate social responsibility and urged Ghanaians to seek medical care early anytime they fell sick.

Mr Storm Wells, the General Manager of The Community Hospital, said the hospital did not record any maternal death last year due to the continuous education of women and pregnant women who sought care there.

He expressed the hope that the hospital would continue to offer quality healthcare at all times.

Mrs Grace Dzani-Boni, the Public Relations Manager of Access Bank Ghana Limited, said the healthcare of children was paramount to the bank.

She said the bank had introduced Early Savers Account which was aimed at inculcating in the children the habit of savings.

Mrs Dzani-Boni said the bank would continue to support the hospital in its mission to cater for the welfare of children in the community.

