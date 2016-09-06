Stratcomm Africa wins Corporate Communication Service Organisation Award

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa), has been adjudged Ghanaian Owned Corporate Communication Service of the Year 2015.

This was at the 4th Made in Ghana Awards, which was organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) with support from the Ministry of Trade and Industry and endorsed by the Ghana Standards Authority.

A statement issued by Stratcomm Africa and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday said the Awards ceremony held on the theme: 'Industrialisation, the key strategy to Accelerated Economic Development and Job Creation,' was aimed at honouring the most outstanding product and service organisations in Ghana.

Speaking after receiving the award, CEO of Stratcomm Africa, Ms Esther A.N. Cobbah thanked the organisers of the award and attributed her organisation's success to the committed professionals who work at Stratcomm Africa.

'We are proud of our Ghanaian roots and determined to showcase the excellence in Ghanaian Human Resources, products and services. We give God the glory for this award too,' she added.

The CEO of EFG, Mr Ato Gaisie said: 'Products and services nominated were evaluated based on their quality as well as economic and social value for Ghanaians'.

'It is about recognising the hard work of indigenous companies who produce high quality and competitive products and services,' Mr Gaisie stated.

A total of 37 Awards were given out to deserving organisations from various sectors at the Made in Ghana Awards.

This award to Stratcomm Africa is the third in two weeks following the award of Most Outstanding Female Personality in Ghana 2016 by Ghana Feminine Awards to its CEO, Ms Cobbah.

Stratcomm Africa was again recognised among Ghana's top 100 companies at the recently held Ghana Club 100 Awards.

Stratcomm Africa is an international total communication, reputation management and research agency dedicated to using communication as a means of enhancing performance in various contexts.

Stratcomm Africa specialises in evolving and implementing systematic and comprehensive communication strategies for individuals, organisations, public and private, in both national and international settings.

Some of the awards that Stratcomm Africa has received in the recent past include the Club 100 Awards 2014 and 2015, IPR PR Consultancy of the year 2014 and 2015.

The CEO of the organisation has also been honored with IPR PR Personality of the year 2013, Outstanding Corporate Woman of the Year at the 2013 Ghana Women's Awards and one of the Top 50 Women in PR 2015 by PR News, an International Organization in New York.

EFG, organisers of Ghana Entrepreneurs Awards, is a private non-partisan and non-profit organisation to harness the power of entrepreneurship and innovation to grow the Ghanaian economy and improve living standards.

The Foundation is conceived from the growing need for Ghanaian and foreign entrepreneurs to network create business environment and take sustainable actions to propel indigenous businesses to greater heights.

GNA