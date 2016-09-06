EC to exhibit Provisional Voters Register

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) would from Friday September 9, commence the exhibition of the Provisional Voters Register.

The two-day exercise according to a statement issued by Mr Eric Kofi Dzakpasu the Head of Communications of the EC would enable those who participated in the recent NHIS re-registration and the Continuous Voter Registration exercises to check their names.

It said the exercise would take place at all District Offices of the Commission across the country.

It noted that the Exhibition of the Provisional Voters Register for Prisoners would also take place concurrently at the prisons for inmates who took part in the continuous registration exercise.

'We urge all registered political parties to endeavour to deploy their agents to monitor the process at all designated exhibition centres as specified above,' the statement said.

'All persons who registered during the Re-registration or the Continuous Voter Registration exercises are encouraged to participate in this important activity,' it added.

