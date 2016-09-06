Pure Word For All Nations Chapel Embark On Clean Up Exercise

Reverend Akwasi Asamoah in a pose with some media practitioners during the event

The Pure word for all Nations Chapel has organized a cleanup exercise in and around Achimota Neoplan as part of the Church’s contribution to clearing the capital city from filth.

The event brought all the church members together to clear the weeds grown on the edges of the gutters. The members desilted the gutters and removed all the plastic bags that had chocked them.

The supervising pastor of the Church, reverend Joseph Akwasi Asamoah in a statement commended members of the church for turning up in their numbers to participate in the cleanup exercise which coincided with the national sanitation exercise.

Reverend Akwasi Asamoah said despite the continuous education on sanitation aimed at changing attitudes some recalcitrant continue to litter around and fill gutters with plastic bags that end up choking drains and breeding mosquitoes.

He called for attitudinal change in a bid to resolve the problem of sanitation in the country..

An associate minister of the Church, Pastor Adu Gyamfi commended the church members for their effort in cleaning up the community and advised residents in the community to assist in clearing the community from filth.

He said by simply enforcing the laws on habitable buildings and the disposal of both liquid and solid waste, a good portion of the problems of sanitation faced by the country could be solved.

He urged the assemblies to be more pro-active in tackling sanitation within the community, saying "We should be more creative in finding solutions to our sanitation problems.

He said it took basic habits such as washing of hands with soap before eating and keeping one's environment clean by weeding and cleaning gutters and drains, to prevent the hundreds of deaths that occur every year, from hygiene related causes.

He said whilst there was massive rural-urban migration, basic conditions that enforced good sanitary conditions were largely lacking in Accra the capital.

"No urban facilities for example exist for the convenience of people who live in certain deprived communities within the capital."