Sylvanus Bedzrah, 8 Other Ghanaians Nominated For International Awards In Nigeria

Sylvanus Bedzrah, an award-winning author of three published books, and 8 other Ghanaians have been nominated for the Baobab Awards to be held in Nigeria on 17th September, 2016.

The eight other Ghanaians to be awarded on the day include Gamel Sankarl, Bertha Wensah, Emmanuel Arthur, Oswald Okaitei, Rosaline Abigail Kyere-Nartey, Vera Adu Amaning, Wilson Amooro and Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong.

Gamel Sankarl is an award-winning author, speaker and ‘poetivator’; Bertha is a trainer who helps children to unleash their creative writing abilities; Emmanuel is a playwright, drama director and a forensic scientist in training; Oswald is an award-winning playwright and poet and a human biologist by training. Vera is a fashion designer who works with AduAmani Klodin; Wilson is a Poet, Author, nurse, and social entrepreneur while Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong is a poet, editor, teacher and Literacy activist who also works with Citi 97.3 FM as a producer, editor, broadcast presenter and brands promoter.

Sylvanus Bedzrah, who is nominated in the category of "Literacy and Community Building Award", is an author of a bestseller: "The Bloody Ingrate" and two other books which have already won him four National Awards. As a Reading Ambassador, Sylvanus also champions and promotes the culture of reading in Ghana. He is a student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra. (UPSA)

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts (MOTCCA) and the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) have endorsed and commended the nine Ghanaian delegation.

In the past, the festival has been held in Hungary and UK, but this year’s is scheduled for Lagos, Nigeria, from the 15th to 17th September, 2016.

The Baobab Awards, which is part of the Adire Heritage Festival, is held to celebrate great minds and achievers who promote African art and culture. It is a project of Mr. Komolafe Omutunde of Nigeria.