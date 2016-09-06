Aggrieved Volta regional executives of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), say they are back to work for the party’s victory in the December 7 polls, following a peaceful resolution of their grievances.

Eleven executives of the governing party in the region; had threatened to boycott the inauguration of the Volta Region campaign task-force because of some serious disagreements among the regional officers.

According to them, the regional chairman and regional secretary were running the affairs of the party without other regional officers.

But they later rescinded their decision and participated in the inauguration of the campaign task-force on Sunday September 4, 2016.

Speaking to Citi News, the Deputy Volta Regional Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, said the impasse among the executives was resolved amicably.

According to him, the national leadership including the General Secretary, Johnson Nketia resolved all their grievances.

“We initially had issues of being sidelined but we are happy leadership listened to our concerns and addressed them accordingly. The good news is that we are back to work, all in the bid to ensure a resounding victory for the party in the region,” Mr. Gbande stated.

Volta Region has been described as the “world bank” of the NDC and any disagreements among the regional executives, according to political watchers, could hugely affect the fortunes of the party.

National executives of the NDC at the launch of the Volta regional campaign taskforce

The 11 aggrieved regional executives on Monday, September 5, issued a statement, commending the national leadership of the party for resolving their grievances.

Below is the full statement:

OUTCOME OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING IN VOLTA REGION

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen,

We the undersigned executives of the Volta regional executive committee of NDC would like to express our profound gratitude to the leadership of the party most especially the national leadership and other stakeholders who were present to resolve our concerns.

Indeed, all our challenge as far as the press statement is concern has been fully tackled by leadership which has revived our commitment level and reaffirmed our confidence in the national leadership.

It is therefore unsurprising that the NDC remains the hope of Ghanaians in terms of governance apart from the leading track record in infrastructural transformation of the country under JDM.

We wish to reassure our members that all concerns were resolved in a very peaceful manner and all are ready to embrace inclusion and self respect going forward.

We are thankful to the leadership for the prompt attention given us unlike that other political party who would have rubbish a similar call and suspend the signatories!

We are confident in the leadership of president Mahama and his insightful leadership for the country.

We are grateful to President Mahama’s administration for the following projects in the Volta region.

#Volta University of Health and Allied Sciences – Ho

#Volta Airport – Ho

#The five districts water projects situated in Adidome to benefit Adaklu, Ho West, North Tongu, Central Tongu and Agortime-ziope.

# Metro mass terminal in Aflao.

#Midwifery and Nurses training School in Keta.

#Anlo Shopping Centre.

#Mahama Day Senior Schools both completed and ongoing ones at Krachie Nchumuru, Nkwanta South, Biakoye, Akatsi South, Aflao-Agblekpui, North Tongu and other 9 constituencies.

# The huge Aka irrigation Dam in Ketu South.

#Asphalting of various road network in the region such as Akatsi – Aflao bypass, Akatsi-Tadzewu-Dodze and the Almighty Eastern Corridor road and more.

We the people of the volta Region can keep one other thing as a reason why all Ghanaians should retain president Mahama come December 7 and that is the peace and stability which is guaranteed for all under the government of the NDC party!

We can also conclude that as of today, President Mahama has not got any leadership challenge with any branch or wing of his party which demonstrates the adage of “charity begins at home “. We entreat Ghanaians to look out for such qualities as part for their criteria in the choice of candidates during the elections.

We conclude by extending our appreciation to the media, individuals and all Ghanaians who have shown interest in the Volta NDC!!

Their concern has given us confidence that NDC is still alive and admired by most Ghanaians as a formidable party.

Thank you.

Long live Ghana

Long live NDC

Victory to JDM

Eye Zu …Eye Za!!!

End.

-Signed-:

Simon Miles Bakar – Regional Treasurer Edwin Akrobortu – Regional Vice Chairman Col. Cyril Necku – Regional Vice Chairman Mustapha Gbande – Deputy Regional Secretary Chester Ben Ati – Deputy Regional Communication Officer Hajia Hawa Hamid – Deputy Regional Women Organizer7. Mathias Johnson Alagbo (KABILA)- Deputy Regional Youth Organizer8. Joyce Yaa-Osei – Deputy Regional Women Organizer Dan Agboka-Dzegede

Deputy Regional Treasurer

10 Sulemana Mumuni- Deputy Regional Youth Organizer

11. George Dake- Deputy Regional Organizer

CC:-

Party Leader, H.E John Dramani Mahama

General Secretary

National Chairman

National Organizer

Founder, J. J. Rawlings

MPs /PCs caucus

Regional Minister

Reg Campaign Taskforce Leader

Reg Chairman

MDCEs

PCs

Constituency Chairmen

By: Awudu Mahama/ghelections.com/Ghana