Majority of Ghanaian youth want next gov't to address unemployment - FAT Research

Majority of Ghanaians believe youth unemployment is the main problem an incoming government must address, a survey has revealed.

The survey carried out by the Financial Accountability and Transparency-Africa (FAT) identified 16 issues the group described as the real needs of the people of Ghana.

Youth unemployment, good quality and purposeful education, accelerated economic growth, agriculture development among others are some of the issues identified in the survey.

Speaking at the Manifesto validation event, Director of FAT, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, said a citizen's manifesto was important because it will ensure that projects undertaken by governments reflect the needs of the people.

Dr Dapaah said the current constitutional arrangement is such that the President literally controls the destiny of the country; from the preparation of budget through the Finance Minister through to its implementation.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline | Joseph Ackay-Blay