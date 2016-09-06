Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Africa | 6 September 2016 14:20 CET

Tutu to undergo minor surgery: family

By AFP
South Africa's retired archbishop Desmond Tutu received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984, gaining worldwide prominence for his strong opposition to the apartheid regime. By Rodger Bosch (AFP/File)
South Africa's retired archbishop Desmond Tutu received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984, gaining worldwide prominence for his strong opposition to the apartheid regime. By Rodger Bosch (AFP/File)

Johannesburg (AFP) - South Africa's retired archbishop Desmond Tutu will this week undergo minor surgery to fix an undisclosed but persistent infection, his family said Tuesday.

The 84-year-old Nobel Peace laureate was hospitalised 13 days ago to treat a recurring infection.

His family said in a statement that he was still in Cape Town hospital where he is responding "well" to treatment, but will have to undergo surgery.

"The Archbishop will undergo a small surgical procedure on Wednesday to address the root cause of the infections," said a statement released by the family.

The statement did not provide further details.

He was hospitalised three times in 2015 over a persistent infection that his foundation -- the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation -- said was a result of the prostate cancer treatment he has been receiving for nearly 20 years.

The much-adored former archbishop of Cape Town, received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984, gaining worldwide prominence for his strong opposition to South Africa's apartheid regime.

Africa

"MONEY IS EASILY BORROWED THAN PAID BACK".
By: STEPHEN OPOKU MENSAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img