Ex-Nigerian Inmate Arrested For Smuggling Wee Into K'dua Prison

Officials of the koforidua Prisons have arrested an ex-remand prisoner for smuggling narcotics to the prison.

The suspect, Alalea Obuwomamo Paul, a baker and fashion designer was arrested on Monday by Prison officers on intelligence surveillance.

The 47-year-old Nigerian, who was released on a presidential pardon, is alleged to have smuggled narcotics to the prison inmates with a syndicate believed to be Prison officers.

Officials at the Prison upon intelligence disguised a prison officer as a middleman who approached the suspect for supply to inmates which he agreed to.

On Monday, the suspect began supplying the compressed slabs of wee and toothpaste. He was then arrested and handed over to the Effiduase police.

The Effiduase Police Commander, Dan Yaro, told Starr News the police are yet to gather detailed information about the suspect and his method of operation.