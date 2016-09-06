Ex-convict attempting to smuggle weed into prison arrested

A 49 year old ex-convict is in the grips of the Koforidua-Effiduase district police command for attempting to send parcels of dried leaves suspected to be indian hemp to some inmates of the Koforidua prison.

Paul Ashley,49, who was on his way to deliver the banned substance was apprehended by some prison officials following a tip off.

He was immediately handed over to the police after interrogation.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that a prison officer requested that he deliver the weed after paying him an undisclosed amount of money.

Officials of the prison have since remained tight lipped but the Effiduase District Police commander, ASP Dan Yaro confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

He said investigations have began.