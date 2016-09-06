Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
6 September 2016

B/A risks losing main source of potable water due to ‘galamsey’ [Audio]

By CitiFMonline

Residents in the Brong Ahafo Region risk losing their major source of potable drinking water, River Tano due to the activities of Galamsey operators.

The water body which has a total catchment area of about 1500 kilometers  square runs through Ghana and Cote d'ivoire and serves the Ghana Water Treatment Plant at Abesim near Sunyani.

In the report below, Citi News’ Duke Mensah Opoku captures the effects of the pollution of the River on residents of the Bono Ahafo Region.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

