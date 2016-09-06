RFA Gold Rover docks at the Port of Lobito

Royal Fleet Auxiliary Ship Gold Rover is a Small Fleet Tanker which provides support to Royal Navy vessels in the South Atlantic. On its current deployment the ship’s company includes a contingent of Royal Marines.

Gold Rover berthed at the Port of Lobito between 30 August and 2 September. The programme for the visit included boarding training for Angolan marines; a tour of the ship and its systems for Angolan Navy personnel; and a football match against the Angolan Navy.

On the evening of Tuesday 30 August the Commanding Officer of the Ship, Captain Richard Taylor, hosted a reception on board for senior members of the Angolan Naval, Army and Police, and His Excellency the Mayor of Lobito Senhor Alberto N’Gongo also attended.

At the dinner The British Ambassador, His Excellency Mr John Dennis spoke of the strength and breadth of the partnerships between the UK and Angola in defence, business and many other areas. The British Ambassador also called on the Governor of Benguela, HE Senhor Isaac dos Anjos, to discuss trade, possible areas for closer cooperation between the UK and Benguela district.